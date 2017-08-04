Zoppo-Sassu leads Democratic ticket

By MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

The city’s Democrats made the candidate slate official last Monday with its annual caucus.

Leading the ticket will be, as previously announced, Ellen Zoppo-Sassu. Zoppo-Sassu, a former city councilor, lost a close race to Republic Ken Cockayne in 2015.

Incumbent Democrats Mary Fortier, in the third district, and Dave Preleski, in the second district, are running for reelection.

In a prepared statement, Democratic party chair Dean Kilbourne said, “The Bristol Democrats nominated and endorsed a strong slate of candidates who have the vision to lead this city.”

Kilbourne added in the press release: “The council is a diverse intelligent group combining reasoned experience with enthusiastic newcomers. Leading the ticket is Ellen Zoppo Sassu who will be able to hit the ground running on day one. Ellen will represent all the residents of Bristol.”

The Democratic chair said, “We are ready to talk about the issues.”

“Last week, we sent a letter asking the Republican Town Committee to work with us on creating community forums for all candidates,” said Kilbourne. “The Democrats want to discuss the issues in a debate, in a town forum, at community meetings, at neighborhood gatherings, or meeting with individuals door to door.”

The Democratic slate for Election Day 2017 is:

Mayor: Ellen Zoppo-Sassu (challenger)

District 1: Greg Hahn (challenger), Josh Medeiros (challenger)

District 2: Peter Kelley (challenger), Dave Preleski (incumbent)

District 3: Brittany Barney (challenger), Mary Fortier (incumbent)

Board of Assessment Appeals: Shirley Salvatore (incumbent), Tom Ragaini (challenger)

City Treasurer: Mike Boguslawski (challenger)