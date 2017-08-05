Obituaries: Philip A. Sirois

Philip A. Sirois, 76, of Bristol, passed away on Tuesday August 1, 2017 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 24, 1940 in Frenchville, Maine, a son of the late Sylvio and Laurette (Rossignol) Sirois. He was the loving husband of Solange (Pelletier) Sirois of 54 years. She will miss him dearly; he was the love of her life and best friend.

Philip enjoyed fishing, hunting, and watching NASCAR in his spare time. He loved GOD and watched mass daily. He especially enjoyed his family and adored every second he could spend with his two grandsons.

Along with his wife Solange, Philip is survived by his son David Sirois and his fiancé June Middleton of Burlington; daughters Denise Sirois, and Sharon Simard and her husband Jeff; grandchildren Justin and Dylan Simard all of Bristol; brothers Gilman and Adrien; sisters Jackie, Sylvia, Pirscille, Rinette, Rachel, and Claire; sisters and brothers in-law Theresa and Joel Dufour, Emile and Rinette Pelletier and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brothers Rosaire and Patrick, his sister Pauline, brother in-law Clifford and sister in-law Pauline.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol, beginning at 9:00 AM and leave at 10:30 AM for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at St. Ann Church, 215 West Street, Bristol. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol.