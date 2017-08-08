Obituaries: Mary B. Leone

Mary B. (Wilson) Leone, 81, of Bristol, beloved wife of Robert R. Leone, passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2017 at her home with her family by her side. She was born on July 1, 1936 and was the daughter of the late Isaac and Eliza (MacLeod) Wilson.

Mary was a lifelong Bristol resident and worked over 40 years working at Bradlees Department Store, Bristol. She enjoyed doing ceramics, making jewelry, going shopping and singing karaoke. Above everything else, Mary loved spending time with her family. She would always say, “Family is everything”.

In addition to her husband, Mary is survived by her son: Gary (Lynne) Leone of Bristol; daughter: Kristine (Otis) Butler of Bristol and Cathy (Emil) Robillard; brothers: Gerald Wilson and Robert (Doreen) Wilson, both of Bristol; sister: Deborah (Thomas) Mangum of Bristol; sister in law: Francine L. Wilson; her grandchildren: Jason and Douglas Robillard, Mark Lubelczyk, Ryan Brewer-Leone and Jake and Gianna Leone; great granddaughter: Emily Robillard;; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Richard and John Wilson and sister in law, Joan Wilson.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2017, 11 AM, at Prospect United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol. Burial will follow in Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. The family will receive family and friends at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, on Wednesday, August 9, 2016 between 6 and 8 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bristol Adult Resource Center (BARC), 195 Maltby Street, P.O. Box 726, Bristol, CT 06011. Please visit Mary’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com