Miscellaneous listings, starting Aug. 11

SATURDAY, AUG. 12

BRISTOL

RED SOX/ YANKEES BUS TRIP. Bus leaves St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave., Bristol at noon. Game time is 4 p.m. Held by the St. Paul Catholic High School Girls Softball Booster Club and the Petit Family Foundation. Trip includes coach bus, ticket to the game, sandwiches, snacks, and beverages. (860) 690-5959, garyhov@aol.com

TUESDAY, AUG. 15

BRISTOL

‘JACKIE.’ 1 p.m. Movie nominated for three Academy Awards. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790. (860) 584-7790.

THURSDAY, AUG. 17

BRISTOL

18TH ANNUAL REV. ROBERT J. LYSZ MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT. Benefit for St. Matthew School. 11 a.m., registration and lunch. 12:30 p.m., shotgun start-scramble format. 5 p.m., dinner/ reception/ raffle. Chippanee Country Club, Marsh Road, Bristol. $150 per golfer. $50 dinner only. Make checks payable to St. Matthew School Advancement. St. Matthew School, 33 Welch Dr., Forestville, CT 06010. StMatthewGolf@gmail.com, (860) 690-7975.

SATURDAY, AUG. 19

OTHER

SINGLES SUMMER BEACH PARTY. 2 p.m. Held by Social Connections. Visit, hang out, walk on the beach. Bring salad, side dish, or dessert. If you don’t bring food, it’s an extra $5. 46 Swan Ave., Old Lyme. $15. Reservations. (860) 582-8229, (860) 434-6426.

TUESDAY, AUG. 22

PLAINVILLE

MONTHLY MOVIE. 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10 and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22. Film about three lifelong pals (Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, and Alan Arkin) who embark on robbing the bank. Plainville Public Library, Chase Auditorium, 56 East Main St., Plainville.

SUNDAY, AUG. 27

BRISTOL

‘ALL ABOARD FOR HOME SWEET HOME!’ THE THIRD ANNUAL TROLLEY TOUR OF BRISTOL AND FEDERAL HILL. Tours start in the First Congregational Church parking lot, Maple Street, Bristol at 1, 2:15, and 3:30 p.m. After tour, 5 p.m., free concert on the Federal Hill Green. Bring a chair or blanket, pack a picnic. Reservations required for tour. In case of inclement weather, check BristolFederalHill.org. $25. (860) 583-6070.

OTHER

SINGLES WALK AND LUNCH. Sponsored by Social Connections. 11 a.m. Walk along the ocean’s edge and listen to the waves. After, go for lunch. No charge for walk. (860) 434-6426, (860) 582-8229.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 16

BRISTOL

THE 17TH ANNUAL HEATHER BAILEY/ REED AND STEFANOW OPEN. 1 p.m. All proceeds of golf tournament to benefit the Heather Bailey Memorial Scholarship Fund. Entry fee includes 18 holes with a cart, Closest to Pin contests, Long Drive, dinner buffet. Simsbury Farms Golf Course, 100 Old Farms Rd., Simsbury. $130 a person. All fees must be paid by Sept. 2. No exceptions please. Make checks payable to HBMSF, P.O. Box 9008, Bristol, CT 06011-9008. (860) 585-5157.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 22

PLAINVILLE

CAPE COD SCALLOP FESTIVAL AND MYSTERY STOP. Held by AARP Chapter 4146. Scallop or chicken dinner under the tent or sitting near the canal, live music, games, rides, crafts, more. After festival, mystery stop. Return around 6:30 p.m. Meet at Our Lady of Mercy parking lot, 19 S. Canal St., Plainville. $115. Reservations. (860) 747-1732.

SUNDAY, OCT. 22

OTHER

NEW BRITAIN HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1960 75TH BIRTHDAY PARTY. 12 to 5 p.m. Chicken buffet with salad, pasta, vegetable, dessert, coffee, tea, and soda. Cash bar. Stanley Golf Course, Bank Nine Tavern, 245 Hartford Rd., New Britain. Golf cart transportation available from parking lot. Jnoyes1485@cox.net, (860)747-6137, terrymarie65@cox.net, (860)674-1279. www.NBHS1960.com. RSVP by Oct. 1

FEB. 13-24

PLAINVILLE

EASTERN CARIBBEAN ESCAPE. Sponsored by AARP Chapter 4146. Motor coach to and from New York terminal, 11 day cruise on Norwegian Gem, port charges and taxes, all meals and daily entertainment onboard ship, gratuities for driver and onboard, $50 shore excursion voucher per port/ per stateroom. St. Thomas, St. Maarten, St. Kitts, Tortola, and Puerto Rico. Inside cabin, $1379. Oceanview Stateroom, $1,599. Balcony stateroom, $1849. (860) 747-1732.

NOW thru AUG. 31

SOUTHINGTON

PAINTINGS BY VANDA KOCEVA OF BRISTOL. Native of Poland, studied art as a teenager in Warsaw. Southington Public Library, 255 Main St., Southington. (860) 628-0947.