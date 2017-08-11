City worker union endorses Democrats

BRISTOL – The Greater Bristol Labor Federation, the local labor coalition made up of public and private sector union members, released their list of endorsements for candidates running for mayor and city council in Bristol. All of their selections are Democrats.

The endorsed candidates are:

Mayor: Ellen Zoppo-Sassu (Democrat)

City Council

District 1 – Greg Hahn (Democrat)

District 1 – Joshua Medeiros (Democrat)

District 2 – David Preleski (Democrat)

District 2 – Peter Kelley (Democrat)

District 3 – Mary Fortier (Democrat)

District 3 – Brittany Barney (Democrat)

“The Greater Bristol Labor Federation has enthusiastically endorsed Ellen Zoppo-Sassu for Mayor because it’s clear to everyone that Bristol needs a change in leadership,” said Michael Petosa, president of the Greater Bristol Labor Federation in a press release from the union. “Ellen will be a strong supporter for working people in our city. She has a proven track record to accomplish any task brought before her and that leadership is what Bristol needs to thrive economically.”

All candidates running for office in Bristol were sent a questionnaire and an opportunity to interview with the local labor coalition, said the press release.

“We are also proud to support a strong group of candidates running for City Council that will work alongside Ellen to strengthen our great city,” said Petosa in the press release.

Municipal elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7 in cities and towns across the state of Connecticut.