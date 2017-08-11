Justin Moore captures lightning in a jar

By MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

They say lightning doesn’t strike the same place twice.

But country artist Justin Moore has proven to be the exception to the rule with his latest album, “Kinda Don’t Care.”

And for Moore, lightning didn’t just strike twice, it has struck three times.

“Kinda Don’t Care” is Moore’s third straight number 1 album, following his last number 1, “Off the Beaten Path” and his sophomore release, “Outlaws Like Me.”

Additionally, there was no slow climb for “Kinda Don’t Care.” The album, which includes the singles “You Look Like I Need A Drink” and his current Top 10 single “Somebody Else Will,” debuted at number 1.

Moore comes to the Grand Theater at Foxwoods on Aug. 11 with Lee Brice.

Heading into the studio to record the follow up to “Off the Beaten Path,” Moore said in an email interview, “I wanted to do something a little different and out of the box for me and push myself as an artist.”

“With that said,” he added, “I recorded a lot more outside material than usual for me and we tried some different things on the production side as well.”

Following up the success of a number one album, Moore said he didn’t feel any pressure—either from himself or others.

“I have accomplished so much more in this industry than I ever thought I could so now everything is just kind of the cherry on top,” said Moore.

Instead, said Moore, “I put pressure on myself when I’m in the studio to sing as well as I can or when I’m on stage to play and entertain well.”

“But I can’t control if someone plays it or buys it,” said Moore. “I just go make an album that I love and that I’m proud of and if it’s a huge success, then great.”

And when the album was finished and he listened to the finished product from beginning to end, Moore said, “Man, it felt great. This is the best piece of music we have delivered because it gets more fun every time.

The fans quickly agreed, sending it to the top of the charts.

“It was great,” said Moore. “The fans are awesome. They are why I have been fortunate enough to have a career that has lasted a decade.”

Country music has been integral to who Moore has always been.

“Growing up in a small town of 300 people, country music has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember,” said Moore. “One of my first memories is singing Dwight Yoakam’s ‘Honky Tonk Man’ into the corner of our TV stand with my toy guitar at 3 years old.”

“Living in a small town, I really related to (to country music). I lived it,” said Moore.

Yoakam was one of Moore’s first favorites and he is the artist the singer cites as having the most influence on who he is now as an artist.

“I consider him to be the Elvis of country music,” said Moore.

Listening to country music is one thing. Performing it is another thing.

But for Moore, there was no contest. Country music was going to be his thing.

“Is there any other kind of music?” he said.

As far as the connection to the fans at the show, Moore said, “We take it upon ourselves to throw a party at each show so that the fans have a great time.”

“When we’re having fun on stage that becomes infectious to the fans,” he said.

Justin Moore joins Lee Brice on the American Made Tour on Friday, Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino. Tickets run from $45 to $75.

