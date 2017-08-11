Obituaries: Anthony Gerald Boutot

Anthony Gerald Boutot, infant son of Jerrica Boutot and Christopher Floyd, died on Sunday (August 6, 2017) four days after his birth. In addition to his parents, Anthony leaves his paternal grandparents: Jerome and Darlene Floyd of Bristol; maternal great-grandmother: Ann Marie Boutot of Bristol; a great-aunt: Theresa Boutot of Bristol; his loving godmother: Megan Boling of Bristol; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents: Gerald and Christine Boutot. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday (August 11, 2017) at 11:30 AM at St. Anthony Church, 111 School Street, Bristol. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, was in charge of arrangements. Please visit Anthony’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

