Obituaries: Gerhardt Wall

Gerhardt Wall, 88, of Burlington, died on Sunday (August 6, 2017) at Apple Valley Rehab in Plainville. Gerhardt was born in Bristol on February 11, 1929 and was one of 11 children of the late Edward and Natalie (Dallman) Wall. A lifelong Bristol resident before his move to Burlington, he attended Bristol schools. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and then enjoyed his career as a printer with Connecticut General Insurance Company before retiring. He was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Bristol. He leaves many nieces and nephews and was predeceased by his 10 siblings: Oscar, Edmund, Otto, Reinhold, Albert Wall, Emma Michaelis, Martha Brower, Esther Radun, Elsie Wall, and Helen Alink. Funeral services will be held Friday (August 11, 2017) at 2 PM at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 154 Meadow Street, Bristol. Burial, with military honors, will follow in West Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 154 Meadow St., Bristol, CT 06010. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit Gerhardt’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

