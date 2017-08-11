Obituaries: Ricky J. Virello

Ricky J. Virello, 61, of Swansea, SC, formerly of Bristol, beloved husband of Kathleen (Carey) “Kitty” Virello, died on Monday (August 7, 2017) in South Carolina. Ricky was born in Bristol on February 1, 1956 and was a son of the late Michael and Dorothy (Kirschner) Virello. He was raised in Bristol and attended local schools. He held multiple positions in manufacturing most notably Plant Manager. A resident of South Carolina for the past 21 years, he enjoyed motorcycle riding, was an avid hunter, and was a friend of Bill W. In addition to his wife, Ricky is survived by a brother: David Virello of Bristol; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by a brother: Michael Virello. Relatives and friends are invited to visit the family at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Saturday (August 12, 2017) between 2 and 4 PM. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Please visit Ricky’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com.

