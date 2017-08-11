Police blotter for Aug. 11

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week.

Nicholas S. DePaulo, 20, of 99 Jefferson Ave., Apt: K, Bristol, was arrested July 28 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Paola Cartagena, 19, of 14 Welles St., Waterbury, was arrested July 28 and charged with operation while registered license suspended/ revoked and operation of a motor vehicle using a handheld mobile telephone.

Dalton R. Washington, 21, of 140 Sheffield Lane, Bristol, was arrested July 28 and charged with second degree breach of peace and second degree criminal mischief.

Mary J. Geagea, 27, of 124 Capitol Ave., Waterbury, was arrested July 28 and charged with second degree larceny.

David K. Klash, 52, of 87 Benton Lane, Glastonbury, was arrested July 29 and charged with operation while under the influence, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operation while registered license suspended/revoked, failure to drive right, misuse of plate, and no insurance.

Tylon Mims, 22, of 15 Race St., Bristol, was arrested July 29 and charged with interfering with an officer, second degree failure to appear, three counts of violation of probation, and first degree failure to appear.

Deandra Watson, 31, of P.O. Box 16, Torrington, was arrested July 29 and charged with second degree breach of peace, second degree threatening, and criminal attempt of second degree assault.

Lisa T. Vidtor, 49, of 124 Federal St., Bristol, was arrested July 30 and charged with second degree breach of peace, reckless driving, third degree criminal mischief, and criminal attempt of first degree assault.

Christopher M. Santell, 31, of 26 Chestnut St., Terryville, was arrested July 30 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Christian V. Delapaz, 49, of 70 Village Rd., Southington, was arrested July 30 and charged with operation while under the influence and failure to obey stop sign.

Jason Dubnansky, 41, of 956 Burlington Ave., Bristol, was arrested July 30 and charged with disorderly conduct, third degree assault, assault on a victim over the age of 60, interfering with an officer, and interfering with a 911 call.

Bryce A. Davis, 37, of 299 Park St., Apt. AA2, Bristol, was arrested July 31 and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, interfering with a 911 call, and third degree criminal mischief.

Stashia M. Luddy, 30, of 204 Illinois Ave., Bristol, was arrested July 31 and charged with third degree assault, third degree criminal mischief, and second degree breach of peace.

Jeffrey J. Reed, 54, of no certain address, was arrested July 31 and charged with third degree criminal mischief.

Jose R. Diaz, 29, of 177 West St., Apt. 1, Bristol, was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with second degree breach of peace and first degree criminal mischief.

Mayleen Torres, 33, of 886 Park St., Apt. 3E, Hartford, was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Brandon Langan, 18, of 38 Belmont St., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Kimberly Erazo, 19, of 30 South St. Ext., Apt. 1, Bristol, was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Dylan A. Fournier, 23, of 101 Stearns St., Apt. 3, Bristol, was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Israel Fournier, 43, of 101 Stearns St., Apt. 3, Bristol, was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Carie F. Gouldsbrough, 37, of 275 Main St., Apt. 75 R, Cromwell, was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Victoria A. Schulze, 31, of 74 Kingswood Lane, Wolcott, was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with no insurance and operation of a motor vehicle while using a handheld telephone.

Gary Shank, 69, of 19 Jacobs St., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with first degree forgery and fifth degree larceny.

Isaiah N. Simmons, 27, of 109 George St., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Yiajaira M. Morales, 25, of 2 Hurley Commons, Bristol, was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with risk of injury to a minor and second degree hindering prosecution.

Canisha M. Dawson, 22, of 515 Emmett St., Apt. B12, Bristol, was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with operation while under the influence, failure to obey stop sign and no insurance.

Ginette Letourneau, 56, of 550 South St., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with operation while under the influence.

Allan Degourville, 43, of 10 Arnold Ct., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with second degree threatening, interfering with an officer and second degree breach of peace.