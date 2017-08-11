Road closures announced this Sunday during Half Marathon

Drivers can expect temporary road closures this Sunday during the Bristol Half Marathon & 10 K Race, which will kick off at 8 a.m.

According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, some temporary road closures for the start of the race in the area if Clark Avenue and Matthews Street. The race will begin and end by Healthtrax, located at 842 Clark Avenue.

Memorial Boulevard also will close for the event, and is expected to reopen by 11 a.m., the release said.

Police officers and volunteers will be stationed along the route to provide safety and traffic control for race participants, the release sad. Police said in the release that drivers traveling in the area should use caution and to be prepared to stop, as runners will be in the roadway.

The runners will be on the following roads: Chapel St., Clark Ave., Dutton Ave., Jacobs St., James P. Casey Rd., Matthews St., Memorial Blvd., North Main St., Park St., Perkins St., Pound St., Rockwell Park, Race St., Terryville Ave., Terryville Rd. and West St.