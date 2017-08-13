Fire report for Aug. 11

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents last week.

July 28

Oasis Restaurant, 782 Pine St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

36 Caswell Ave., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.

255 Rambler St., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.

198 Jerome Ave, smoke detector activation, no fire.

33 Melville St., power line down.

Bristol Hospital, 41 Brewster Rd., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.

121 Lyons Rd., detector activation, no fire—unintentional.

Rockwell Park, 250 Jacobs St., fire, other.

July 29

70 Gaylord St., assist police or other governmental agency.

272 Glendale Dr., smoke detector activation, no fire.

81 Oakland St., unauthorized burning.

Taco Bell, 1250 Farmington Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

84 Robertson St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

32 Colonial Rd., unauthorized burning.

Rockwell Park, 250 Jacobs St., fire, other.

826 Pine St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

July 30

125 West St., lock-out.

July 31

Legends Restaurant, 192 Pine St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

525 Lake Ave., unauthorized burning.

Wooster Court and Washington Street, hazardous condition, other.

Stop & Shop, 701 Farmington Ave., extrication of victim(s) from vehicle.

82 Deerfield Rd., overheated motor.

Mine Rd. and Skiperene Lane, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

168 Fairfield St., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

Aug. 1

1250 Farmington Ave., brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire.

Hill Street and James P. Casey Road, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Walgreens, 525 Farmington Ave., lock-out.

174 Church Ave., fire, other.

Aug. 2

171 Laurel St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

Christian Fellowship Center, 43 Prospect St., building fire.

Gasman, 180 Riverside Ave., passenger vehicle fire.

Ability Beyond, 45 Nicholas Dr., detector activation, no fire—unintentional.

36 Pratt St., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

165 Davis Dr., cooking fire, confined to container.

24 Cloos Rd., water evacuation.

Sonic, 1379 Farmington Ave., smoke detector activation, no fire.

Aug. 3

Redstone Hill Road and Middle Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

BARC, 621 Jerome Ave., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

Clean Harbors, 761 Middle St., hazardous condition, other.

Page Park, 1 Orchard Park Rd., assist police or other governmental agency.

Gridley St. and West St., passenger vehicle fire.

Vanderbilt Rd. and Farmington Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries.