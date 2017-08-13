New principal picked for Bristol Eastern

Bristol Public Schools announced the appointment of Marisa Calvi-Rogers as the new principal at Bristol Eastern High School.

Since 2013, Calvi-Rogers has served as the assistant principal at Bristol Central High School.

Dr. Susan Kalt-Moreau, deputy superintendent of schools stated in a news release, “Mrs. Calvi-Rogers has the intelligence, dedication and self-motivation needed to assume her new role as principal of Bristol Eastern High School. Her familiarity with the Bristol Public Schools will make her transition much smoother for her and the Bristol Eastern HS staff.”

As assistant principal at Bristol Central, she coordinated state testing, school safety protocols and teacher evaluations. Calvi-Rogers was an active leader in multiple district and school initiatives to create programs and initiatives to maximize a student’s potential. These initiatives include a student-run “Think Tank,” RAMbassadors, a senior to freshmen mentor program, a structured advisory program for all students; a school-wide literacy initiative, a freshmen career readiness program with Bristol Technical Education Center, the Bristol Technical Advisory Council and committee work towards a smoother transition between 8th and 9th grade and improved attendance. She also designed and delivered professional development focused on culturally responsive differentiated instruction.

Calvi-Rogers has a diverse background, said the news release. She worked as an insurance executive for Aetna as an assistant vice president for a number of years prior to entering the education field. She taught a variety of business courses as an adjunct professor at Quinnipiac and Post Universities. Her high school teaching career as a business/ marketing teacher began at Southington High School, where she also was an advisor and coach for multiple student activities.

She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Albertus Magnus College; a master’s in business administration from Renssealer Polytechnic Institute; her sixth year degree in educational leadership from CCSU; and is currently a doctoral candidate (Ed. D) at CCSU.

Calvi-Rogers stated, according to the press release, “I look forward to working with the staff at Bristol Eastern to provide all students with the tools to find their passion, pursue their individualized goals, and to be the best they can be.”