Bristol man faces charges for Davis Drive shooting





Bristol police arrested and charged the suspect connected to a shooting that took place on Davis Drive last month.

According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, detectives stopped 28-year-old Keith Gainey of Bristol last Friday evening in a vehicle on Pine Street. They arrested the suspect without incident, the release said. The shooting on Davis Drive happened on July 11, and the victim survived several gunshot wounds, the release said.

Gainey was charged with criminal attempt of murder, first degree assault, carrying a pistol without a permit, first degree reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm. The charges stem from an arrest warrant, the release said.

Gainey was due in Bristol Superior Court on Monday, and was held on a $750,000 bond.