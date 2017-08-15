Obituaries: Bryan T. O’Connor

Bryan T. O’Connor, 66, of Bristol, beloved widower of the late Susan (Pirog) O’Connor, died on Sunday (August 13, 2017). Bryan was born in Southington on March 2, 1951, to the late Augustine and Irene (Guerrette) O’Connor. After High School, Bryan served his country honorably in the U.S. National Guard. Bryan spent his career working in Management for several distribution companies including Barnes Group and Allan S. Goodman. When Bryan wasn’t working he enjoyed fishing, trips to the beach and most importantly, he loved spending time with family and friends. Bryan is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: Aaron and Heather O’Connor of Bristol; his daughter and son-in-law: Amanda and Louis DeLoreto of West Hartford; a brother and sister-in-law: Kevin and Nancy O’Connor of Bristol; a sister and brother-in-law: Sharon and Michael Middleton of Bristol; his four grandchildren: Jack and Liam DeLoreto and Jacob and Matthew Morneault; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services for Bryan will be celebrated at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 on Friday (August 18, 2017) at 11 AM. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home prior to the service between 9 and 11AM. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Bryan’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses at The Connecticut Hospice for the amazing care they gave to him. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. Please visit Bryan’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com.

