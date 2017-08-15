Obituaries: Donna Marie Dickau

Donna Marie (Schissler) Dickau, 74, of Bristol, wife of Thomas “Tom” Dickau, passed away suddenly on Friday, August 11, 2017 at Bristol Hospital. The daughter of the late Robert M. and Marie (Brandenburg) Schissler, she was born May 5, 1943 in Louisville, KY where she loved to return to visit with her relatives.

She was a Registered Nurse at Bristol Hospital and then worked for the Bristol Pediatric Center. During her time away from patients, she treasured her annual family vacations to Cape Cod. She was a graduate of St. Joseph’s School in Bristol, Bristol Eastern High School, and St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Waterbury. Donna, a lifetime member of the Bristol Historical Society, loved the adult coloring craze events at the historical society. Besides her husband of 45 years, she leaves a son, Jeffrey Dickau of Bristol, a daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and David Dressler of Stratford, two brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles and Arlene Schissler of Terryville, and Robert and Barbara Schissler of Louisville, KY, two grandchildren, Matthew and Rachal Lee Dressler and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Cheryl Jackson. Donna’s funeral will be held Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at 9am from DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, followed by a mass at 10am in St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 5-8pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bristol Historical Society, P.O. Box 1393, Bristol, CT 06010. To leave a condolence message in Donna’s guestbook please visit www.dupontfuneralhome.com.