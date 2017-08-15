Obituaries: William Angus Ledger

William Angus “Jack” Ledger, 82, of Bristol, passed away on Saturday August 12, 2017.

He was born on June 9, 1935, in Groveton, NH, a son of the late Francis W. “Frank” and Nettie (Brigham) Ledger. Jack not only was a serious sports fan (basketball, baseball, etc.) but also was a star basketball player during his high school years in his hometown of Groveton, NH.

Jack is survived by his sister Barbara (Kimball) Sanocki of Winchester, NH; sister-in-law Barbara (Hilliard) Ledger of Florida and many, many nieces and nephews too numerous to mention. He is predeceased by his sisters Alice Mae Niro, Shirley Ann Ledger and brothers Francis Henry “Dudie” Ledger, George E. “Snookie” Ledger, Roger WiIliam “Rocky” Ledger, Stewart Arnold “Teto” Ledger, Richard Dean Ledger, Romeo Elliott Ledger, James Elwin “Ted” Ledger.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. September 9, 2017 in the Ledger Family plot in Northumberland (Groveton) NH. He will be interred alongside his parents, his brothers Richard and Romeo and sister Shirley, who died as infants.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Groveton High School Athletic Association, Groveton, NH.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Jack’s memorial web page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com .