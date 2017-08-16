Health listings, starting Aug. 18

FRIDAY, AUG. 18

BRISTOL

WHEELER CLINIC’S HEALTH OUTREACH TEAM VISIT. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To assist local residents with SNAP and Medicaid enrollment. Tours of the center. Wheeler Health Wellness Center, 10 North Main St., Bristol.

SATURDAY, AUG. 19

BRISTOL

WHEELER CLINIC’S HEALTH OUTREACH TEAM VISITS ROCKWELL PARK SUMMER FESTIVAL. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Blood pressure screenings, 10 a.m. to noon. Rockwell Park, Bristol.

AUG. 21-22

PLAINVILLE

MENTAL HEALTH FIRST AID TRAINING. 8-hour training course designed to give members of the public knowledge to be able to recognize when someone is developing a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis and an action plan to connect the person to helpful resources. Wheeler Clinic’s Connecticut Clearinghouse, 334 Farmington Ave., Plainville. Register. CTClearingHouse.org/registration

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BALANCE SCREENING. By appointment. Provided by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington. (860) 378-1234.