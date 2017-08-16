Kids listings, starting Aug. 18

MONDAY, AUG. 21

PLAINVILLE

INTERNATIONAL STORYTIME. 6:30 p.m., Eric Carle’s “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” will be read in both English and Polish. Then participate in a craft and sample food from Poland. 3 years old and up. Register. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 23

PLAINVILLE

BUILD A BETTER LUNCH. 4 p.m. Children ages 5 and up with caregiver are invited to join Kittie Speeding, Big Y in-store dietician in making fun and healthy parent- and kid-approved school lunches. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1450.

TUESDAY, AUG. 22

BRISTOL

DR. BUGMAN EXPERIENCE. 10 a.m. to noon. Join Dr. Bugman and the Parrot Society for the reveal of the reimagined Wildlife Studio. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Plainville.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 23

BRISTOL

CHILDREN’S DINNER THEATER. 6 p.m. Come to the auditorium with your dinner to watch “Smurfs: The Lost Village.” Bring a blanket to sit on or use the library’s tables and chairs. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1450.

BATS ARE GOOD GUYS. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Visit with bats and learn about this species from a bat enthusiast. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol.

THURSDAY, AUG. 24

BRISTOL

DOG DAYS OF SUMMER. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meet a variety of tail wagging friends. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol.

FRIDAY, AUG. 25

BRISTOL

ONCE UPON A FARM. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Get up close and personal with a variety of therapeutic farm animals. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 8

BRISTOL

FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT ON THE BIG SCREEN AT MUZZY FIELD. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Film shown at dusk. “The LEGO Batman.” Also see screening of “Create A Trailer” contest. $1 in advance at the Parks and Recreation Office, 111 North Main St., The Dennis Malone Aquatics Center, 325 Mix St., the First Bristol Federal Credit Union, 25 North St. or 902 Stafford Ave.

AUGUST

SOUTHINGTON

GOAT WALK AND FARM TOUR. Wednesdays, 6 to 8 p.m. Two hour tour. Stroll through pastures and follow the trail at Crescent Lake. Includes one complementary bag of goat food for each guest. Walking sticks available. Wear comfortable sturdy clothing. Children under 12 must be supervised by an adult. They are welcome to participate but cannot walk their own goat independently. Bradley Mountain Farm, 537 Shuttle Meadow Rd., Southington. Adults, $20. Children helper tickets, $15. Tickets are non-refundable unless it rains on the day of the event.