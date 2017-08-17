Candidate ‘mad as hell’ over state of city

By MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

Michael Boguslawski described his current state of mind over the current state of Bristol.

“I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take it any more,” said the Democratic candidate for city treasurer.

“It’s shameful,” said the candidate, who is rat The Villages on Bellevue Avenue recovering from an injury. “You could roll a bowling ball from the top of Main Street down and hit no one,” he said. “There’s nothing for kids, or adults or college kids.”

“Everyone is moving out (of Bristol),” said the former city councilor.

Boguslawski placed the blame of the city’s woes at the feet of the current administration led by Republican incumbent Ken Cockayne.

“This mayor has done nothing to keep business here,” said Boguslawski. “If ESPN moves out, we’re in deep doo-doo.”

“People ask me, ‘What’s wrong with Bristol?” said Boguslawski.

Other towns, he said, such as its neighbor Southington, are thriving. But this is not the case in the city.

Boguslawski criticized the plan to bring Bristol Hospital’s medical offices to the former Bristol Center Mall lot. “It’s going to be a mess.”

Instead, he said, the lot should house a movie theater. Boguslawski said he had a line on someone who might be interested in bringing a movie theater to town. He approached the mayor about it, he said, and the mayor would not return his phone call.

Although he had problems with the way the city is run, Boguslawski offered words of praise about the city’s schools, police department and fire department.

In his mind, Boguslawski said, the city has a solution to what he sees as the city’s current malaise—elect Democrat Ellen Zoppo-Sassu. “We need Zoppo-Sassu to straighten things out.”

