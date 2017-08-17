Mayor opposes state’s proposed restaurant tax

Bristol Mayor Ken Cockayne in a press release from the mayor’s office announced he is opposed to the implementation of restaurant tax that is currently being proposed by the House Democrat leadership in Hartford.

The tax being proposed would add an additional sales tax of 1 percent to all restaurants and bars in a municipality, explained the press release from the Republican, who is running for reelection in November. In addition to this increase, the release said, the sales tax would increase to 6.99 percent from 6.35 percent.

“This regressive tax would hurt many of our Mom and Pop food establishments in Bristol,” Cockayne said in the press release. “This tax will hurt businesses and kill jobs in our city and I am strongly opposed to it.”

Under the proposal, the news release said, it would be up to the local legislative body to implement the new tax and this would be a pass through from the State of Connecticut to the local community.

Cockayne said, according to the press release, “I will ask the members of the City Council to opposed its implementation and help keep jobs in our community.”

This tax is aimed to help the larger cities in Connecticut absorb some of the budget cuts that will be coming from Hartford, said the news release.

“We have been able to grow our grand list in Bristol, fully fund our pension obligations and adopt a no tax increase budget and its time the State of Connecticut stop looking for new ways to tax its citizens,” Cockayne said, according to the news release.

“I don’t believe that our restaurants and food establishments should be an ATM for the state of Connecticut” Cockayne said in the release. “Our residents and families are being squeezed enough. Those who took their life savings to open a business should not be subject to additional taxation by the state or their local community.”