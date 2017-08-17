Obituaries: Barbara Jean Hill

Barbara Jean Hill, 60, of Bristol, beloved wife of Lauren Hill, died on Wednesday (August 16, 2017) at Bristol Hospital. Barbara was born in Southington on July 23, 1957 and was the daughter of the late George H. and Theresa (Plourde) Lupien. Barbara attended Bristol local schools and was a friend to all. She was very artistic and enjoyed ceramics and coloring books. Above all else, Barbara loved her family and was happily married to her husband, Lauren, for 43 years. In addition to her husband, Barbara is survived by a daughter and son-in-law: Jeanette and Wesley Going stationed for the U.S. Air Force at Davis Monthan Base in Tucson, AZ; a brother and sister-in-law: John Lupien and Jodi Despard of Willimantic; a sister and brother-in-law: Ann Marie and Duke Snyder of Terryville; three grandchildren: Ashley, Nathen and Alyssa Going. Funeral services will be celebrated at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Tuesday (August 22, 2017) at 6:30 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home prior to the service between 4 and 6:30 PM. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the fund or charity of the donor’s choosing. Please visit Barbara’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com.

