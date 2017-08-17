Obituaries: Neil Gagnon

Mr. Neil Gagnon Jr., 77 of Bristol, passed away suddenly on Friday, August 4, 2017 at home.

He was born in Eagle Lake, Maine on January 26, 1940 the son of the late O’Neil and Kathleen (DeVoe) Gagnon Sr.

Neil was a barber for over 20 years in Bristol and was a professional photographer most of his life. In retirement he enjoy taking pictures and worked as a security officer part time. He was a long time member of St. Ann Church where he was an usher for over 50 years and very active with the Bristol Senior Citizen Center where he loved to dance, he also enjoyed spending time at the Bristol Library.

Neil is survived by 2 daughters and son in-laws, Sandra and David Crocetto of Middlefield and Sheila Schwedler-Campisi and her husband Michael Campisi of East Hampton, CT. A brother, Raymond Gagnon of Cheshire. Four grandchildren, Kayleigh, Meghan and Jake Crocetto and Darren (DJ) Schwedler, Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, August 11, 2017 at 10 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales at St. Ann Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, in Bristol.