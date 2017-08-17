Pettibone goes 7 in loss to Blue Crabs

ROSA, HINSHAW GET 2 HITS IN LOSS TO SOUTHERN MARYLAND

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Jonathan Pettibone has 7 inning outing, Rosa & Hinshaw get 2 hits, but the series evens after a 5-1 Blue Crabs win #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…: Tucker Nathans came to bat for the Blue Crabs with 1 out in the top of the 3rd inning. He would hit a solo homer to right field, giving Southern Maryland a 2-0 lead at the time. New Britain would battle back with a run in the bottom half, but the home run would go down as the game winning hit in the Blue Crabs victory.

Pitchers of Record: W: Daryl Thompson (7-6) | L: Jonathan Pettibone (1-6)

Player(s) of the Game: Daryl Thompson (Southern Maryland) – 6 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 8 K | Jovan Rosa (New Britain) – 2-4, RBI | Tucker Nathans (Southern Maryland) – 1-3, HR, RBI

Next Game: Thursday, August 17th, 6:35 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (14-24, 53-55) vs. New Britain Bees (15-22, 41-66)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: RHP Mike Lee (3-6, 4.31) | Southern Maryland: RHP Drew Hayes (6-6, 4.34)

Bees Buzz: Jovan Rosa had 2 hits in tonight’s game for his team leading 37th multi-hit game of the season…With 1 strikeout in tonight’s game, Jonathan Pettibone is now 1 strikeout away from 500 strikeouts in his professional career…Jovan Rosa has recorded at least 1 RBI in 5 of his last 6 games…Tonight’s game was Jonathan Pettibone’s longest outing of the season (7 IP). It is the first time Pettibone has thrown 7 innings in a game since 2013…New Britain’s streak of scoring in multiple innings was snapped tonight at 6 consecutive games…In his 7 full innings, Jonathan Pettibone faced a total of 30 batters, which averages to 4.3 batters per inning…Nate Roe has not allowed a run against the Blue Crabs this season after 1 inning of relief in tonight’s game (7 full innings)…New Britain’s winning streak against the Blue Crabs has been snapped at 3 games…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 247, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 270, including postseason. Rosa is also 2 games away from 900 games played in his professional career.