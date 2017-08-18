Making movies in Bristol, CT

By MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

The communities surrounding Bristol were all abuzz last week as cast and crew set down to film the Lifetime movie “Christmas Hours,” starring Melissa Joan Hart (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) and Mario Lopez (“Saved by the Bell”).

In Bristol, the crew from Connecticut’s Synthetic Cinema Internation worked on Main Street. The crew also set down in New Britain’s Amato’s Toy and Hobby and Southington’s Mount Southington.

When the film airs, there will be at least one local face sharing the screen with Lopez, Hart, and actor Mario Cantone.

Faith Boilard, an eighth grader at Northeast Middle School, was one of the locals tapped to be an extra on set.

Boilard, in an email interview, said being an extra was “a great opportunity to see the behind scenes world of movie making.”

“I got to experience the feeling of being dressed for winter in 85 degree weather and a lot of waiting patiently until we had to film the next scene,” said Boilard. “I was an ‘extra’ so I was in the background.”

On set, said Boilard, “I got to take pictures with a few of the stars.” Her Facebook showed shots of her with Hart and Lopez, as well as Mario Cantone.

“They were all very kind and they didn’t mind the room full of extras,” saidBoilard. “I think the extras all made sure the stars got their space and didn’t bother the stars.”

When the film airs, Boilard said, “I’m not sure how I feel when I see myself on TV. I think that it will take a little while to sink in.”

With one film under her belt, Boilard said, “I would definitely love to be an actress for a job. I love acting, singing and dancing so I would love to do all these things as a career.”