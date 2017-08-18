Obituaries: Antonietta Salis

Antonietta “Toni” Salis, 80, of Wolcott, widow of the late Joseph Salis, passed away peacefully with family by her side late Wednesday night, August 16, 2017. Antonietta was born in Burgos, Sardinia, Italy on February 24, 1937 and was the daughter of the late Antonio Luigi Zolo and Antonica (Ruiu) Zolo. She moved to the United States in 1956 at the age of 19 years old with her late husband, Joseph, who passed away in 2014. She retired from Rowley Spring after 36 years of work to spend time with and take care of her beloved granddaughters whom she worshiped. Her passions included cooking, baking her infamous Italian cookies, volunteering for the Salvation Army, and spending every chance she could with her family. A devout Catholic and member of St. Anthony Church in Bristol, Antonietta was present at Sunday Mass for many years. She looked forward to the St. Anthony’s Italian Festival every year where her husband volunteered in the sausage and peppers booth. Antonietta leaves behind her son, Anthony Salis of New Britain; daughter and son-in-law, Maryann and Paul Calderoni of Bristol; her three granddaughters, Amanda, Lisa, and Dina Calderoni of Bristol; brother and sister-in-law: Peter and Rita Zolo of Italy; two sisters and a brother-in-law: Antonia and Grazietta and Leo of Italy; sister-in-law: Giovanna Zolo of Italy; a special goddaughter: Geraldine; several nieces and nephews, as well as many dear friends. Antonietta was loved by all who knew her. She will forever be remembered for her delicious cooking, her divine faith, and her angelic spirit. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday (August 21, 2017) at 11 AM at St. Anthony Church, 111 School St., Bristol. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Monday between 9 and 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army Soup Kitchen, 19 Stearns St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Antonietta’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com.

