Obituaries: Nancy R. Cruz

Bristol, Mrs. Nancy R. (Michaud) Cruz , 56, of Bristol passed-away, August 17, 2017, at CT Hospice. She was the wife of Jose A. Cruz.

She was born on November 26, 1960 the daughter of Gerard R. Michaud of East Berlin and the late Adrienne (Letourneau) Michaud.

She worked at Stanley Works in New Britain for 15 years until they closed and then went to Magic Door in Farmington as a sub-assembler to make motors to open doors then she changed departments to a kit packer. She was an animal lover. She loved to go out to eat and loved traveling. She also loved her dog, Benjee.

She is survived by 1Daughter, Julie and her husband Rich Selby, Step Daughter, Maria and her husband John Vega, 3 step sons, Jose O. Cruz and his partner Myra, Miguel and his partner Angie and Jorge Cruz and his partner Lucy.

A granddaughter, Hailey, 16 step grandchildren, Juminette, Veronica, Keila, Jonathan, Jaydrien, Jaymonie, Jorrin, Gigi, Averee, Jojo, Sierra, Holly, Kim, Paula, Adam and Jessie.

She leaves a sister, Elaine Michaud and a brother Jerry Michaud.

2 brothers in-law, Ivan and Louis Cruz and 8 sisters in-law, Minerva, Mary Edie, Margo, Lucy, Rosie, Nancy and Nilsa. Her nieces and husband Paula and Adam Pastoszak, Kim Burrow, Jess and her partner Mike DiReinzo . A God-daughter, Mariah Burrow and Devin Burrow and a special friends Maryann Macri and Tina Gonzalez. She is predeceased by brother in-law Eddy Cruz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Church. Friends and family may call at Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St. Bristol, from 9:30 to 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Donations can be made to CT Hospice 100 Double Beach Rd. Branford, CT 06405 or ASPCA 424 E 92nd St in New York, New York 10128.