Obituaries: Russell Carl Bondeson

Russell Carl Bondeson a long-time resident of Bristol, CT passed on August 10, 2017 in Litchfield, CT with his family by his side.

Russ was born Oct 4, 1924 in Bridgeport CT son of the late Carl and Freda (Peterson) Bondeson.

He moved to Terryville early in his life, and then Bristol, CT. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and touched so many lives over his lifetime, he will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his beloved wife of over 61 years, Doris (Johnson) Bondeson; two daughters: Kim Ciccarello (Arthur) of New Hartford, CT; Suzann Duffy (Edward) of Stuart, FL and South Kingstown, RI; a son Carl Bondeson (Gayle) of Bristol, CT; two devoted grandchildren: Marisa and Jordan Ciccarello; a niece Jill Illski and nephew Dixon Peterson. Russ was predeceased by his sister Hazel Peterson, a niece Cheryl Axtell and great nephew Spencer Axtell.

Russ graduated from Bradley University where he was a member of the TKE Fraternity. He was a Veteran of World War II Serving in the U.S. Army Air Corp. Russ was an active member and a Life Deacon of the Terryville Congregational Church, and was also known for his contributions in planning and running many church suppers and chicken barbeques over the years. He was a life member Plymouth American Legion Post #20, the Terryville Lions Club, the BPOE Lodge 1010, and the Thomaston Fish & Game Club. He was also a longtime member of Chippanee Country Club and Limestone Trout Club.

Russ started working at Andrew Terry Company after college and after many years in sales, established his own manufacturing company, Quality Production and Sales which he ran for over 25 years. The business was founded on some of Russ’ basic principles of honesty, integrity and hard work.

Besides his family and church, he enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting and stamp collecting and was known to quickly strike up a conversation, tell a great joke, join into a song or recite an anecdote from his great memory. Russ was especially close to his grandchildren and was text messaging with them long before anyone else in the family. In the past few years he built more picture puzzles than you can imagine and enjoyed playing cards and doing the daily crossword puzzles with Doris.