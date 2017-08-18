Police blotter for Aug. 18

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week.

Stephen Fontaine, 34, of 157 Brightwood Rd., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Anthony Yacino, 25, of 44 Prospect St., Apt. 4, Bristol, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with public indecency, second degree breach of peace and risk of injury to a minor.

Camron Wilson, 18, of 234 Greenwood Ave., Waterbury, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with illegal manufacture, distribution and sale, controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second degree breach of peace, and possession of a controlled substance.

Kimberly M. Prescott, 27, of no certain address, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Jacob E. Finn, 21, of 42 Field View Dr., Burlington, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with failure to obey control signal, operation while under the influence and engaging police in pursuit.

Justin R. Bonhomme, 30, of 258 Queen St., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Robert A. Lewis, 44, of 70 Fourth St., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with fourth degree assault.

Conor J. Allen-Kelley, 19, of 3 Marion St., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Robert E. Kowalczyk, 41, of 150 Stillwell Dr., Plainville, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with third degree assault, second degree strangulation, second degree breach of peace, and conspiracy to commit third degree assault.

Chad G. Daigle, 22, of 21 Skytop Dr., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Kathleen Thayer, 55, of 924 Middle St., Apt. 4, Bristol, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Jennifer Kleszcz, 31, of 400 Brandy Hill Rd., Torrington, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Jason M. Coates, 47, of 182 Goodwin St., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, and conspiracy to commit third degree assault.

Eusebio Melecio-Brooks, 40, of 81 Seymour St., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with criminal violation of protective order and first degree criminal trespass.

Juan Cruz, 29, of no certain address, Bristol, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with first degree criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andrea Prenez, 40, of 258 South Main St., Thomaston, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with issuing a bad check and sixth degree larceny.

Stephen Angelillo, 43, of 31 of Jeffrey Dr., Farmington, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with evading responsibility through injury/property damage, restricted turns fail signal, and reckless driving.

Jennifer Dibiase, 38, of 50 Ebert Dr., Apt. 68, Bristol, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with possession of a controlled substance and sixth degree larceny.

Catherine Romines, 54, of 71 Beech St., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Nicholas Markure, 20, of no certain address, Bristol, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Michelle E. Labbe, 27, of 30 Seymour Rd., Terryville, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while using a handheld mobile telephone and illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension.

Gary A. Barkley, 60, of 98 Morningside Dr., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Laquonte G. Taylor, 37, of 502 South St., Apt. A10, Bristol, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation.

Angel L. Vazquez, 23, of 46 Orchard St., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with disorderly conduct and second degree threatening.

Joyce Smith, 45, of 73 Constance Lane, Bristol, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Dennis Strutz, 48, of 73 Constance Lane, Bristol, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Jonathon J. Viel, 25, of 38 Crescent Dr., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with sixth degree larceny, third degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marvin C. Bingham, 24, of 140 Sheffield Lane, Bristol, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree criminal mischief.

Victor A. Hernandez, 24, of 32 Chestnut St., Apt. 2R, Bristol, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with second degree breach of peace, second degree threatening and second degree strangulation.

Kestutis Simanauskas, 77, of 73 Maple St., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with second degree breach of peace and second degree threatening.