Police blotter for Aug. 18

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week.
- Stephen Fontaine, 34, of 157 Brightwood Rd., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.
- Anthony Yacino, 25, of 44 Prospect St., Apt. 4, Bristol, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with public indecency, second degree breach of peace and risk of injury to a minor.
- Camron Wilson, 18, of 234 Greenwood Ave., Waterbury, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with illegal manufacture, distribution and sale, controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second degree breach of peace, and possession of a controlled substance.
- Kimberly M. Prescott, 27, of no certain address, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Jacob E. Finn, 21, of 42 Field View Dr., Burlington, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with failure to obey control signal, operation while under the influence and engaging police in pursuit.
- Justin R. Bonhomme, 30, of 258 Queen St., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Robert A. Lewis, 44, of 70 Fourth St., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with fourth degree assault.
- Conor J. Allen-Kelley, 19, of 3 Marion St., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Robert E. Kowalczyk, 41, of 150 Stillwell Dr., Plainville, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with third degree assault, second degree strangulation, second degree breach of peace, and conspiracy to commit third degree assault.
- Chad G. Daigle, 22, of 21 Skytop Dr., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Kathleen Thayer, 55, of 924 Middle St., Apt. 4, Bristol, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Jennifer Kleszcz, 31, of 400 Brandy Hill Rd., Torrington, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Jason M. Coates, 47, of 182 Goodwin St., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, and conspiracy to commit third degree assault.
- Eusebio Melecio-Brooks, 40, of 81 Seymour St., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with criminal violation of protective order and first degree criminal trespass.
- Juan Cruz, 29, of no certain address, Bristol, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with first degree criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Andrea Prenez, 40, of 258 South Main St., Thomaston, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with issuing a bad check and sixth degree larceny.
- Stephen Angelillo, 43, of 31 of Jeffrey Dr., Farmington, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with evading responsibility through injury/property damage, restricted turns fail signal, and reckless driving.
- Jennifer Dibiase, 38, of 50 Ebert Dr., Apt. 68, Bristol, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with possession of a controlled substance and sixth degree larceny.
- Catherine Romines, 54, of 71 Beech St., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Nicholas Markure, 20, of no certain address, Bristol, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Michelle E. Labbe, 27, of 30 Seymour Rd., Terryville, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while using a handheld mobile telephone and illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension.
- Gary A. Barkley, 60, of 98 Morningside Dr., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Laquonte G. Taylor, 37, of 502 South St., Apt. A10, Bristol, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation.
- Angel L. Vazquez, 23, of 46 Orchard St., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with disorderly conduct and second degree threatening.
- Joyce Smith, 45, of 73 Constance Lane, Bristol, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.
- Dennis Strutz, 48, of 73 Constance Lane, Bristol, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.
- Jonathon J. Viel, 25, of 38 Crescent Dr., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with sixth degree larceny, third degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Marvin C. Bingham, 24, of 140 Sheffield Lane, Bristol, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree criminal mischief.
- Victor A. Hernandez, 24, of 32 Chestnut St., Apt. 2R, Bristol, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with second degree breach of peace, second degree threatening and second degree strangulation.
- Kestutis Simanauskas, 77, of 73 Maple St., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with second degree breach of peace and second degree threatening.