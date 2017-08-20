Fire report for Aug. 18

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents last week.

Aug. 4

100 Jerome Ave., assist police or other governmental agency.

48 Stearns St., assist police or other governmental agency.

Burger King, 18 Federal St., lock-out.

180 Mercier Ave., water or steam leak.

Aug. 5

74 Divinity St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Center Street and Summer Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., vicinity alarm (incident in other location).

Mountain Road and Middle Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Aug. 6

49 Melrose St., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

Aug. 7

94 Sycamore St., person in distress, other.

West Bristol School, 500 Clark Ave., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

86 Peacedale St., hazardous condition, other.

570 Stafford Ave., detector activation, no fire—unintentional.

145 Wilderness Way, smoke detector activation, no fire.

Bristol Police Department, 131 North Main St., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.

38 Maiden Lane, smoke detector activation, no fire.

Hooker Ct. and Riverside Ave., power line down.

Waterbury Rd. and Terryville Rd., accident, potential accident, other.

Aug. 8

261 Allentown Rd., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Spruce Street and Park Hill Road, power line down.

Bristol Hospital, 41 Brewster Rd., sprinkler activation, no fire—unintentional.

10 Hadden St., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.

Board of Education offices, 129 Church St., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

88 Fern Hill Rd., CO detector activation due to malfunction.

Aug. 9

23 Park Hill St., power line down.

451 Divinity St., assist police or other governmental agency.

Bristol Eastern High School, 632 King St., removal of victim(s) from stalled elevator.

34 Northmount Rd. Ext., power line down.

Aldis, 110 Middle St., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

150 Town Line Rd., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

Stage Coach Rd. and Brewster Rd., unauthorized burning.

St. Andrews Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1125 Stafford Ave., power line down.

Ability Beyond, 49 Nicholas Dr., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

Aug. 10

138 Vera Rd., smoke detector activation, no fire.

Queen of Apostles Montessori Education Center, 472 East Rd., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

Ross Auto, 470 Terryville Rd., forest, woods or wildland fire.