Miss Mum pageant returns Sept. 15; applications taken now

Mum Festival Committee announced the Miss Mum Pageant will once again will be held.

Applications are now being accepted for the 2017 Miss Chrysanthemum Pageant, which will be held Friday, Sept. 15 7 p.m. at Chippens Hill Middle School.

“The Mum Festival is proud to be partnering with the Nutmeg Performing Arts Center under the direction of Jessica Leopizzo who will be directing and producing the event”, said Maria Salice, Mum Festival Arts and Entertainment chair, in a press release. “In keeping with our theme of ‘Home is Where the Heart Is’ this year’s emcees will be Bristol’s own Grace Gagnon, Miss Chrysanthemum 2012, and well-known performer, Allen Stone.”

The pageant is open to all Bristol, Forestville, Terryville, and Plymouth young women. New this year there will be four divisions: Miss Mum (for high school students), Junior Miss Mum (for middle school students), Miss Mum Mini (for fourth and fifth graders) and Petite Miss Mum (for kindergarten through third graders).

Contestants will be judged by local judges based on three on-stage appearances, and for Miss Mum an essay on the topic of “Vision for the City of Bristol”.

“The Miss Mum Pageant is truly a celebration of the young ladies and future leaders in our community”, added Jack Ferraro, Mum Festival chair, the press release reported. “Working with our friends at Nutmeg Performing Arts we were thrilled to be able to bring Pageant back last year after a four year hiatus and have it be such a big success. This year under Jessica’s direction we are looking forward to continuing the tradition with another great event.”

Applications are now available on the Miss Mum website:

http://missmumbbristol.wixsite.com/missmumbristol/home