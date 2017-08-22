Obituaries: Arlene Ann Bishop

Arlene Ann Bishop, 81, of Bristol, formerly of Terryville died Saturday August 19, 2017 at Bristol Hospital.

Arlene was born November 28, 1935 in Roxbury, CT, daughter of the late Earl and Anna (Vanoni) Bishop. Prior to her retirement she was employed by the former Superior Electric Co. of Bristol. Arlene was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church, Terryville. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed her scratch tickets and going to the casino.

She is survived by her sons, Timothy Bishop and his wife Deana of Plainville, Robert Bishop and his wife Heidi of Terryville; her brother, Earl “Pokey” Bishop of Bristol; her sister, Carol Kohl of Terryville; her grandchildren, Zach, Tim Jr., Bob Jr., and Melissa, and her great grandchildren, Brooke and Jaxson, also several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville on Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00PM with a memorial service to follow at 8:00PM. Burial at a later date will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com