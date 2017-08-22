Obituaries: Edward J. Skelte

Edward J. Skelte, 93, of Bristol died Saturday, Aug. 19 at The Pines at Bristol. He was the devoted and caring husband of the late Muriel (Fitzgerald) Skelte who passed in 2007 after battling Alzheimer’s.

Edward was born on July 9, 1924 in Waterbury, CT a son of the late William and Anna Skelte. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War 2 and received the American Theater, Victory and Asiatic Pacific Medals as well as the Phillipine Liberated Ribbon. Edward was an accountant in the practice of Skelte-Adams & Associates from 1955 until 1996. A true sporting enthusiast, he enjoyed playing golf at Chippannee Country Club and playing tennis on the Copper Ledges courts having been the Bristol Doubles Champion many years ago.

He leaves his son, Mark Skelte and his wife Lizabeth of Tucson, AZ; grandchildren Edward Skelte and his wife Amanda, Lauren Sturman and Christopher Skelte and his wife Sierra; five great granddaughters and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Vincent Skelte, Anastasia March, Anne and Katherine Skelte.

Calling hours will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol until 9:30 a.m. when the procession leaves for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol. Committal Services and Interment with Military Honors will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol.