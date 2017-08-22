Obituaries: Orlando Ramirez

Orlando Ramirez, 80, of Bristol, CT, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2017 following an extended illness. Orlando was born on July 25, 1937 in Jersey City, NJ and the son of the late Ampardo and Carmen (Valentin) Ramirez. Orlando worked at General Electric for 35 years and was a parishioner of St. Gregory Church, Bristol. Orlando was known to be “the life of the party”. He was always at the top of everyones invite list. He loved to dance and was very upbeat. If Orlando was your friend, he was your friend for life. Orlando also enjoyed watching the news and staying up to date on current events. Orlando is survived by his best friend of 40 years: Anthony Cumia of Bristol; brother: Edwin Ramirez of New Jersey; and his niece: Robin Dunkinson of South Carolina. He was predeceased by his sister, Estellita Essency and his nephew, Todd Dunkinson. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 9:30 AM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT. A Mass for Christian Burial will follow at St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St, Bristol, CT at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, 340 Ridge Road, North Arlington, NJ. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 between 4:00 and 8:00 PM. Memorial donations may be made to: Bristol Hospital Home Care & Hospice, 222 Main Street, Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Orlando’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

