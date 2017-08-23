Dining listings, starting Aug. 25

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 30

BRISTOL

FIESTA FUND RAISER AT FIREFLY HOLLOW BREWING TO BENEFIT SHEPARD MEADOWS THERAPEUTIC RIDING CENTER. 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets include Mexican appetizers and entrees and one beer of choice. Firefly Hollow Brewing Company, 139 Center St., Bristol. $40 per person. www.shepardmeadows.org. SMTRC, P.O. Box 2826, Bristol, CT 06011-2826. (860) 712-8280.

AUGUST

PLAINVILLE

‘TASTE OF PLAINVILLE.’ With a $5 ticket, you receive 20 percent off your dinner at 17 local restaurants (excludes alcohol, tax, and tip). Benefits the Plainville Town Committee and Plainville Community Fund. Tickets available at Gnazzo’s Food Center Courtesy Desk, Dairy Queen, Blue Plate Restaurant and West Main Pizza. (860) 747-5995, (860) 384-5977.

ONGOING

BRISTOL

FARMERS MARKET. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Old Bristol Center Mall, North Main Street and Riverside Avenue, Bristol. www.BristolFarmersMarket.com

OTHER

FARMERS MARKET. Fridays, 3 to 6 p.m. Featuring locally grown fruit and vegetables, meats, baked goods, Italian ice, and handmade items. Farmington Library, 6 Monteith Dr., Farmington. (860) 673-6791. FarmingtonLibraries.org