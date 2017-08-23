Kids listings, starting Aug. 25

FRIDAY, AUG. 25

BRISTOL

ONCE UPON A FARM. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Get up close and personal with a variety of therapeutic farm animals. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 8

BRISTOL

FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT ON THE BIG SCREEN AT MUZZY FIELD. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Film shown at dusk. “The LEGO Batman.” Also see screening of “Create A Trailer” contest. $1 in advance at the Parks and Recreation Office, 111 North Main St., The Dennis Malone Aquatics Center, 325 Mix St., the First Bristol Federal Credit Union, 25 North St. or 902 Stafford Ave.

AUGUST

SOUTHINGTON

GOAT WALK AND FARM TOUR. Wednesdays, 6 to 8 p.m. Two hour tour. Stroll through pastures and follow the trail at Crescent Lake. Includes one complementary bag of goat food for each guest. Walking sticks available. Wear comfortable sturdy clothing. Children under 12 must be supervised by an adult. They are welcome to participate but cannot walk their own goat independently. Bradley Mountain Farm, 537 Shuttle Meadow Rd., Southington. Adults, $20. Children helper tickets, $15. Tickets are non-refundable unless it rains on the day of the event.