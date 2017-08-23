Support group listings, starting Aug. 25

ONGOING

BRISTOL

NATIONAL ALLIANCE OF MENTAL ILLNESS FAMILY AND FRIENDS SUPPORT GROUP. Last Wednesday of every month. Bristol Senior and Community Center, Room 101, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol. (860) 205-9542, (860) 830-2129.

NAR-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING. Thursday at 7:30 p.m. All family, friends of addicts are welcome to attend. Bristol Baptist Church, 43 School St., Bristol.

AL-ANON. Tuesdays at 10 to 11:30 a.m. St. Gregory Hall, Stafford Avenue and Maltby Street, Bristol. Families and friends of alcoholics welcome.

AL-ANON. Thursday, 7 to 8:30 p.m. St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 1024 Stafford Ave., Bristol. Families and friends of alcoholics welcome.

AL-ANON. Fridays 7 to 8:30 p.m. Recovery Club, 67 West St., Bristol.

BRISTOL MS SUPPORT GROUP. 2 to 2:30 p.m. on first Tuesday of the month. Chapter 126, 47 Upson St., Bristol. (860) 478-9429, (860) 769-7051.

PLAINVILLE

HIV SUPPORT GROUP. 5 p.m. on third Friday of the month. St. Philip House, 80 Broad St., Plainville. In the sunroom at the back of the building. Light supper provided. (860) 793-2221.

PLAINVILLE MS SUPPORT GROUP. 7 to 9 p.m., the third Monday of every month. Wheeler Clinic, 91 Northwest Dr., Plainville. (860) 793-9272. CTFightsMS.org