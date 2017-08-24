DOT announces roadwork begins on Wolcott St. next week

The Connecticut Department of Transportation will be replacing storm water structures and pipes on Route 69 (Wolcott Street) between Lawndale Avenue and South Street beginning the week of Aug. 28.

The work is being performed in preparation of the paving of Wolcott Street in 2018 from the intersection of Route 72 to Peck Lane.

This work will require traffic detours and alternating traffic patterns during construction. Motorists will be guided around the work area using signing patterns and traffic control personnel.

Residents that reside within the work area will be allowed access at all times and access to the businesses located in this section of roadway will be provided at all times. The regular work schedule for this project is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Friday. It is anticipated the project will take four weeks to complete.

The roadway will be reopened at the end of each work day and during the weekend during this period of construction. Drivers are advised to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

Additional notifications will be issued to provide project updates as necessary.

For more information, call (860)258-4505.