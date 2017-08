There will be a benefit roast pork dinner on Thursday, Aug. 24 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Bristol American Legion Hall, 22 Hooker Court, Bristol.

The menu includes roast pork, potatoes, vegetable, salad, bread and butter, dessert and coffee or tea, to be prepared by the Korean Veterans’ Association Kitchen Committee, to replenish the Scholarship Fund.

Public is invited to attend.

Admission is a $10 donation. Children under 10 years old eat for $5, and under 3 eat for free.