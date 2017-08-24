‘We Are One Charity Softball Tournament’ returns Sept. 9

For the second time in as many years, Bristol residents Rippy Patton and Steve Bashaw have partnered with the Bristol police and fire departments, EMT’s and local teachers to create a charity event entitled “We Are One Charity Softball Tournament.”

On Saturday, Sept. 9, at 5:30 p.m., there will be a softball tournament at Casey Field on Lake Avenue. Teams consisting of a mix of the city’s first responders, teachers, and local leaders will play together, and engage the public to demonstrate community pride and unity in light of the national issues that are a concern to many.

“Communities like ours make up the fabric of America,” stated Patton, who also serves as Vice President of the NAACP Bristol Chapter and on the executive board of For Goodness Sake. According to a press release, he sid, “At any moment you can turn your television or computer on and see the worst of us, we want people to see that the best of us is just outside of your front door.”

“We were overwhelmed with the level of support from the public at least year’s event,” stated Jim Pelletier from the Bristol Police Department in a press release. “Not only was it great to see and interact with so many residents, the fact that we were able to make a significant donation to the United Way as a result of the tournament was additional icing on the cake. ”

Admission is free, however participants and spectators are being asked to make a free-will donation or donate a book bag or any type of school supplies. Volunteers will be needed as the goal is to “Stuff a Cruiser” with back packs and school supplies which will be donated to the United Way of West Central Connecticut’s Adopt- A- Child Back to School Program.

The Bristol Bulldogs organization will be on hand selling snacks and refreshments as a part of their fundraising initiative.

If you cannot attend but would like to make a donation, send a check to the United Way of West Central Connecticut at 440 North Main St., Suite D, Bristol, CT, 06010 and note “We Are One” on the check.

For additional information, please feel free to email Patton at mp4bristol@gmail.com.