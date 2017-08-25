Bridgeport tops Bees, 6-5, in final match-up between CT squads

FRANCHISE SERIES ENDS WITH BRIDGEPORT VICTORY

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Bierfeldt triples, Walton gets 3 hits, but franchise series between Bluefish and Bees ends with 6-5 Bridgeport win #NewBritainVsEverybody

The Game Changed When…: The Bluefish, down 5-4, came to bat in the bottom of the 7th inning. Only 5 hitters would bat in the frame, but 2 of them would come in to score. Jonathan Galvez brought home Luis Hernandez with a double, and Gustavo Molina plated Galvez with a sacrifice fly. The 2 runs scored gave Bridgeport a 6-5 lead, which would be the final lead change of the contest.

Pitchers of Record: W: Elvin Ramirez (4-2) | L: Nate Roe (5-5) | SV: Manny Delcarmen (4)

Player(s) of the Game: Jonathan Galvez (Bridgeport) – 2-4, 2B, HR, 4 RBI | Conor Bierfeldt (New Britain) – 2-5, 3B, RBI | Jamar Walton (New Britain) – 3-5

Next Game: Friday, August 25th, 6:35 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – Long Island Ducks (29-18, 65-52) vs. New Britain Bees (19-26, 45-70)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: LHP Nick Greenwood (2-4, 4.82) | Long Island: RHP Tyler Levine (3-0, 4.40)

PROMOTIONS: It’s Latin Heritage Night at New Britain Stadium! The evening will feature Latin cuisine, a live DJ, a mariachi band, and a happy hour at the Rooftop Bar from 5:35 P.M. until game time! Every Friday home game for the Bees is Fat Tire Friday and Foul Pole Friday! Fans can sign up for weekly giveaways courtesy of Fat Tire, and if a designated Bees player hits a home run into either foul pole, one lucky fan will take home $50,000!

Broadcast: The Bees’ Official YouTube Channel (youtube.com/NewBritainBees) and Facebook Live (facebook.com/newbritainbees), starting at 6:20 P.M.

Bees Buzz: Tonight’s game was the last ever contest between the Bridgeport and New Britain franchises…Over the course of the game, the lead changed a total of 4 different times…Conor Bierfeldt hit his 3rd triple of the season in the top of the 6th inning. It’s his first triple of the season since May 22nd against York…Michael Crouse stole his league leading 36th base in the top of the 8th inning…With 3 hits in tonight’s game, Jamar Walton is now 8 hits away from 1,000 hits in his professional career. Walton has recorded multiple hits in 5 of his last 6 games, 2 of those being 3 hit performances…With 2 hits in tonight’s game, Conor Bierfeldt is now 4 hits away from 400 hits in his career. Bierfeldt is also 4 RBI away from 300 career RBI after tallying 1 in tonight’s game…Tonight’s game snapped a 4 game winning streak in one run games for the Bees. It is the first one run game that they have lost since August 2nd against Lancaster, also by a 6-5 final score…James Skelton drew 2 walks in tonight’s game to bring his league leading total to 79 free passes on the season…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 255, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 278, including postseason.