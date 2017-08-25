Council wants to talk to attorney following latest flap with mayor

By MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

Bring in the attorney.

After a public apology to Republican Council Jodi Zils-Gagne by Republican Mayor Ken Cockayne, which was followed with accusations of harassment against an unnamed person from Democrat Councilor Calvin Brown, the council convened behind closed doors last Monday at a special meeting to discuss the matter.

The closed door session, which included council members in attendance but not the mayor (who was not in City Hall), ran for several hours.

Councilor Tony D’Amato, who served as deputy mayor in Cockayne’s absence, said when the council reconvened in public, Zils-Gagne read a statement to the public regarding her and the mayor.

“There was a motion made by (Councilor Mary) Fortier to have the City Council consult with Michael Rose for advice at a future executive session and we have instructed the town and city clerk to set this meeting up,” said D’Amato.

Rose was the attorney hired by the city to investigate a previous claim against the mayor regarding sexual harassment and harassment of city employees.

D’Amato said he wasn’t going to comment any further at this time.

Zils-Gagne read the following statement after the council reconvened last Monday, “This whole situation began as a family fight that the mayor unfortunately brought into politics. After attempts to try to damage my reputation in my party, the mayor then brought this issue into City Hall and indeed into council chambers, which involved myself and another city councilor. What occurred was enough for me to inquire to the city’s (human resources) director, as to possibly appointing an investigator for a claim to be made against the mayor, with me as the victim.”

“In the meantime, the mayor came to me, and we worked it out amongst the two of us. One thing the mayor promised to do was to publicly apologize to me. He did this because there was a lot of tension between us since the beginning of this year and I have been approached by a number of people asking if everything is okay,” said Zils-Gagne.

“Thus I knew that people saw the tension, and I knew it would be appropriate for a public apology with the mayor taking full responsibility for what occurred, and letting everyone know we are working to put this behind us and get on with city government,” said the councilor, who is the mayor’s cousin.

“Unfortunately, this confused the council last Tuesday, and it wanted to be informed on what occurred. I agreed to an executive session tonight to inform the council, but I also informed them that as long as the mayor and I can work out our differences and everyone can abide by the agreement we have set, then I will not be pursuing a complaint against the mayor,” said Zils-Gagne.

“Therefore, while I will not share the details of what occurred, I want to assure everyone that it was indeed a city issue and not just a family issue,” said Zils-Gagne.

At the last council meeting, Cockayne read a statement into the record apologizing to Gagne, also a Republican, for any tension or hurt caused by a personal matter that occurred between them.

The apology sparked comments from Brown, who said he didn’t see the need for personal matters to be brought up during council meetings.

Subsequently, Brown called for a closed door session, minus Cockayne. However, corporate counsel advised the council that the mayor needs prior notice if a closed door session excluding him is scheduled.

Rose, who has been asked for advice by the council, issued a report earlier in the year regarding reported incidents of harassment regarding the mayor. Rose, in that report, said he did not think sexual harassment between the mayor and an unnamed employee occurred “per se.” The report also investigated an incident where the mayor harassed corporate counsel Richard Lacey.

After the release of more explicit details from the report were provided to the council (which were not provided to the public and were not released following Freedom of Information requests), the entire council censured Cockayne based on those details. Cockayne subsequently issued a public apology regarding the findings of the Rose report.

A few months later, Noella Bates, the unnamed employee in Rose’s report, stepped forward and filed a civil suit against the mayor and several city employees.

The suit was shifted out of Connecticut Superior Court to the federal courts at the request of the mayor and the other defendants. The court date is still pending at the United States district court.

The suit filed by Bates claims that since April 2011, the city worker has been “repeatedly subjected to a sexually hostile and discriminatory working environment.”

In particular, the suit claims Cockayne made sexual advances, requested favors, engaged in conduct of a sexual nature toward the plaintiff, and sexually harassed Bates.

After the suit was filed, Cockayne issued a statement refuting the claims of the suit.

Comments? Email mchaiken@BristolObserver.com.