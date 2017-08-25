Fire report for Aug. 25

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents last week.

Aug. 11

65 Simpkins Dr., lock-out.

Bristol Hospital building, 272 Newell Rd., smoke detector activation, no fire.

32 Medford St., mobile property (vehicle) fire, other.

Aug. 12

29 Ward St., detector activation, no fire—unintentional.

Riverview Apartments, 171 Laurel St., lock-out.

10 North Main St., sprinkler activation due to malfunction.

Imagine Nation Museum, 1 Pleasant St., detector activation, no fire—unintentional.

116 Prospect St., lock-out.

85 Locust St., water or steam leak.

Pine Street and Bishop Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

636 North Main St., public service assistance, other.

74 Barnes St., smoke detector activation, no fire—unintentional.

108 Seymour St., unauthorized burning.

209 Terryville Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

162 Park St., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.

Citgo, 54 Farmington Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

47 Hannah St., unauthorized burning.

Aug. 13

Mountain Road and Middle Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

81 Bianca Rd., lock-out.

TD Bank, 414 Broad St., toxic condition, other.

16 Salladin Rd., cooking fire, confined to container.

Witches Rock Road and Tracy Court, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

279 Park St., smoke or odor removal.

Aug. 14

Maple Avenue and Ferry Road, power line down.

Ingraham Manor, 400 North Main St., ring or jewelry removal.

17 Chestnut St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

26 Caeser Dr., animal problem.

Aug. 15

99 Restaurant, 827 Pine St., building fire.

Bristol Hospital, 41 Brewster Rd., smoke detector activation, no fire.

Church Avenue and Washington Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

3 Rambler St., lock-out.

594 Hill St., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

301 Main St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

329 Round Hill Rd., unauthorized burning.

Aug. 16

317 Fall Mountain Rd., CO detector activation due to malfunction.

Camp Street and Osullivan Drive, power line down.

Webster Bank, 150 Main St., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

St. Vincent DePaul Mission of Bristol, 419 West St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

189 Divinity St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

Aug. 17

Rockwell Park, 250 Jacobs St., hazardous condition, other.

440 North Main St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

62 John Ave., lock-out.

Shawn Drive and Jefferson Avenue, electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.

51 Broderick Rd., toxic condition, other.

Gaylord Towers, 55 Gaylord St., system malfunction, other.

Mr. Suddzzy’s, 155 Pine St., outside rubbish, trash or waste fire.