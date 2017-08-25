Forensic audit of BOE requested following report of $2.3M deficit

Bristol Mayor Ken Cockayne and Board of Finance Chairwoman Cheryl Thibeault announced today in a press release from the mayor’s office they have asked the purchasing agent to prepare a Request for Proposal to conduct a forensic audit of the Board of Education’s budget for fiscal years 2015-16 and 2016-17.

The news release stated this decision comes following the City Comptroller’s Office identifying a $2,381,120 deficit for fiscal year 2016-17 and the Board of Education being completely unaware of the problem.

The Board of Education ended the 2015-16 budget year with a $2,044,817 deficit, explained the news release. At that time, the city’s Board of Finance, mayor, and comptroller recommended that a separate fund be set up to better manage the special education portion of the Board of Education’s budget. The news release reported the Board of Education declined to do that and instead pledged more transparency for that portion of the budget.

Thibeault said, reported the news release, “A forensic audit is an important tool so that the city can obtain a complete view of the Board of Education’s finances. We can evaluate procedures in place and make recommendations and improvements to ensure compliance and accuracy. The audit subcommittee will evaluate proposals and present to the full Board of Finance for final approval.”

Additionally, Cockayne stated, the news release reported, “It is frustrating from the city’s overall perspective to discover such a large deficit in the Board of Education budget and what is more troubling is that the Board of Education wasn’t aware of it. We have been diligently working on several options to manage the cuts that will most likely come from the state, while minimizing any impact to the taxpayers. Now we add an additional $2.38 million to whatever the impact is of the state budget to the city of Bristol.”

City Comptroller Diane Waldron added, the news release said, “The deficit was discovered while closing the financial records for the June 30, 2017 fiscal year and preparing for the year end audit.”