Getting city to collect bulky waste

The City of Bristol has announced an easy way for eligible residents to request a curbside bulk pickup for their bulky items.

Residents who qualify for curbside rubbish and recycle collection from the City of Bristol can request a bulk pickup for large items that do not fit in their rubbish barrel. The first pick up each calendar year per residential building is free. Additional collections can be scheduled for a $25 (per collection) fee.

Bulk collection requests can be made via the city’s web site at www.bristolct.gov/bulk

Residents are asked to complete the form with as much information as possible to assist us in scheduling your collection. Please note: the city does not accept construction material, hazardous waste, or automobile parts.