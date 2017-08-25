Obituaries: Elsie Becker Krampitz

Elsie Becker Krampitz passed away from Congestive Heart Failure at the age of 100 years and 322 days on August 23, 2017 at Touchpoints in Farmington. She was born on October 5, 1916 in New Britain, CT to Daniel Becker and Emma (Flemke) Becker. Elsie was raised in Farmington, CT on the small family farm, on Red Oak Hill Road. She attended Noah Wallace School, and graduated from Farmington High School. She met the love of her life and best friend Emil Wilhelm Krampitz whom she married on July 8, 1944. They had one cherished daughter, Joyce Sharon. They moved to Bristol, CT in 1955 and enjoyed their location next to Rockwell Park for many years. Emil died in 1998. In 2004, Elsie went to live with her daughter Joyce and her treasured son-in-law Lawrence John Marion who she always referred to as her son. Elsie first worked at Plimpton’s in West Hartford, then for General Motors, and then spent the rest of her long career at General Electric in Plainville, CT from which she retired in 1978. In her youth, she enjoyed playing various sports. She and Emil enjoyed as hobbies butterfly and moth collecting, which they used to create a beautiful display. They also enjoyed going to auctions to collect colored glass cruets, and liked shooting archery with wood longbows. She loved to Crochet, Knit, and make Quilts. After her retirement, Elsie taught crafts at the Bristol Senior Center, received the Arthur Pipke Award in 1985 for outstanding volunteer service, and also ran the ‘hospital’ at the annual Teddy Bear Jamboree at Bristol Eastern High School where repairs were made to damaged Teddy Bears that children brought in. She enjoyed writing poetry, and composing positive prayerful messages up to the last day of her life. She had a very strong belief in God, and was a Sunday School Teacher at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Bristol, CT. Her love of God, and her trust in God never wavered, even when she was very ill. She was firm and resolute in her belief that when her time on this earth was over, that God would take her home. She enjoyed the summer Cottage at Otis Reservoir that she and Emil purchased in 1961, and the beautiful gatherings and Picnics that were attended by many special family members and friends for 5 decades, as well as frequent chats with her long time Lands End neighbors Frank and Geri Peters. She was predeceased by her brothers Herbert Becker/wife Ethel, Edward Becker, her sister Martha Otto/husband Robert, and her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Arnold Krampitz/wife Frances, Rhinehardt Krampitz/wife Selma, Ray Cunningham, Edward Nevulis, Lillian Simonides/husband Ernest, Emily Werner/husband John, Adolf Wondrovski, Albert Krampitz, and Mildred Krampitz. In addition to her daughter and son-in-law, she leaves her sisters-in-law Helen Becker of Farmington, Ruth Wondrovski, Adeline Nevulis, Alice Cunningham, Myrna Gamache and husband George, all of Bristol. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. Elsie had a very special adopted family, Margaret and Michael St. Denis, and their beautiful children who she considered to be her grandchildren: Michael, Lisa, Laurel, Daniel, Jessica, and great granddaughter Catherine Grace. She also leaves her kind and caring special friends Larry Southard, and Janet Clark. Larry played his guitar and sang her favorite old religious hymns on special

