Police blotter for Aug. 25

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week.

Zulma Miranda, 51, of 79 Gridley St., Apt. 2, Bristol, was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Najee Amaturrahim, 33, of 464 West St., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with third degree burglary, third degree larceny, and second degree criminal mischief.

Miranda M. Anderson, 21, of 66 Williams St., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with traveling unreasonably fast and illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension.

James Stanish-Schwarzkopf, 24, of no certain address, Bristol, was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with operation while under the influence, escape from custody, interfering with an officer and second degree failure to appear.

Keith L. Gainey, 28, of 187 Surrey Dr., Apt. 60, Bristol, was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with criminal attempt of murder, first degree assault, first degree reckless endangerment, carrying a pistol without a permit and unlawful discharge of firearms.

Taylor M. Jacquemin, 19, of 1001 Matthews St., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 12 and charged with operation of a motor vehicle by a minor having elevated blood alcohol content.

James McLagan, 49, of 12 Bel-Air Circle, Windsor Locks, was arrested Aug. 12 and charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree criminal mischief, second degree burglary, and second degree harassment.

William R. Lambert, 38, of 110 Putnam St., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 12 and charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to obey stop sign, operation while registered license suspended/revoked, evading responsibility through injury/property damage, misuse of plate, and no insurance.

John T. Thomas, 59, of 15 Symco Dr., New Britain, was arrested Aug. 12 and charged with second degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Travis Thomas, 24, of 48 Woodland St., New Britain, was arrested Aug. 12 and charged with second degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Luke A. Ouellette, 22, of 152 Sheffield Lane, Bristol, was arrested Aug. 12 and charged with second degree criminal mischief and second degree breach of peace.

Jonathon P. Lewis, 33, of 15 McArthur Ct., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 12 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.

Emanuela Darragjati, 33, of 180 Greene St., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 12 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.

Todd D. Therrien, 33, of no certain address, Bristol, was arrested Aug. 13 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree criminal mischief.

James W. Lango, 31, of 109 Chestnut St., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 14 and charged with failure to drive right and operation while under the influence.

James A. Sassu, 29, of 62 Trinity St., New Britain, was arrested Aug. 14 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

David P. Germaine, 53, of 75 Lewis St., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 14 and charged with first degree criminal trespass and second degree false statement.

Candida Jeffries, 35, of 93 Lillian Rd., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 14 and charged with disorderly conduct.

David D. McCoy, 19, of 93 Lillian Rd., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 14 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Alexandra Bento, 43, of 13 Chestbut St., Apt. 13, Bristol, was arrested Aug. 14 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Courtland Radke, 29, of 31 Marney Dr., Middlebury, was arrested Aug. 14 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Jonathon Hull, 39, of 18 Piscaquata Rd., Concord, N.H., was arrested Aug. 14 and charged with criminal violation of restraining order.

Daniel T. Gargiulo, 50, of 19 Sylvester St, Bristol, was arrested Aug. 14 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Kerry Flynn, 61, of 274 Peck Lane, Bristol, was arrested Aug. 15 and charged with following too close, evading responsibility through injury/property damage, operation while under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wayne Zipke, 45, of 88 Barlow St., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 15 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of hallucinogen and failure to obey stop sign.

Scott Johnson, 58, of 163 Brook St., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 15 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Luis Morales-Reyes, 24, of 62 Ledgecrest Ave., New Britain, was arrested Aug. 15 and charged with no insurance, misuse of plate, illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and failure to obey control signal.

Sean Muff, 49, of 57 Prospect St.,Bristol, was arrested Aug. 16 and charged with two counts of failing to register sexually violent offense.

Russell D. Sears, 54, of 55 Judd St., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 16 and charged with sixth degree larceny and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.

Haley Flagge, 20, of 253 West St., Apt. 1, Plantsville, was arrested Aug. 16 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

Iris M. Irizarry, 43, of 19 Bethel St., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 16 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Jonathon Gonzalez, 24, of 19 Bethel St., Bristol, was arrested Aug. 16 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Osvaldo Vellon, 18, of no certain address, Bristol, was arrested Aug. 16 and charged with second degree larceny, interfering with an officer, reckless driving and engaging police in pursuit.

Natasha Pelletier, 26, of 28 Rowe Place, Bristol, was arrested Aug. 17 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Katie McMahon, 29, of 173 Diana Rd., Plantsville, was arrested Aug. 17 and charged with sixth degree larceny.