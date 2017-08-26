BDA launches TV show highlighting ‘unique aspects’ of city

The Bristol Development Authority will launch a new monthly television show featuring unique aspects of living in Bristol including popular attractions, museums, human interest stories, and stories about interesting people in the community.

Titled “Uniquely Bristol,” the new 30-minute program will air four times a week during each month.

“We are implementing our marketing plan and this is just one more powerful element. Our goal is to highlight existing businesses and organizations as well as to let businesses who are thinking of relocating know what we have to offer in Bristol,” said Justin Malley, executive director of the BDA in a press release. “Another goal of the show is remind current residents and inform future residents about some of the hidden treasures our community has.”

The show is hosted by Mark Thomas, marketing and public relations specialist for the BDA. Thomas has an undergraduate degree in broadcasting and was a broadcaster in a major Midwest market. The format of the show is broken into different segments that have something in common.

“Over the past six months, we have been using a variety of marketing strategies and tools to promote Bristol to prospective and current business owners as well as residents through digital marketing, social media, public relations and events,” said Thomas in a press release from the city. “Arguably one of the most powerful media for marketing, we are simply adding video and broadcast to our marketing mix. Uniquely Bristol has an added benefit in that we can take video segments and put them on social media and the Bristol All Heart website site (www.bristolallheart.com) to gain even more exposure.”

The initial show details all the planning and new elements of the 2017 Mum Festival, which is one of the largest festivals in the state. The New England Carousel Museum is also featured during the show which premieres Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 7:30 p.m. The planned monthly schedule for the show is Sunday morning beginning at 10:30 a.m. during Nutmeg’s business talk show block. It also airs during primetime on Wednesdays starting at 7:30 p.m. Rounding out the monthly schedule includes airings at 1 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays at 10:30 p.m. Viewers can also watch it on-demand at www.NutmegTV.org.

“We are actively marketing the City to a variety of audiences and emphasizing all the positive activities and events going on in town,” said Bristol Mayor Ken Cockayne in the press release. “The ultimate goal is to promote our existing organizations and to make sure Bristol is well known to growing businesses and ensure that Bristol is always at the top of the list when considering where they want to do business. Frankly, there has never been a better time to be in Bristol.”