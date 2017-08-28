Bees weekend round-up for Aug. 28

BEES COME FROM BEHIND TWICE TO WIN SERIES VS. DUCKS

In 140 Characters or Less: Griffin’s grand slam powered the Bees offense as they came from behind twice for series win over Ducks, 8-7 the final #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…: Jon Griffin stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and nobody out in the bottom of the 4th inning. The Bees trailed 4-1 at the time, and Griffin gave the Bees the lead with one swing of the bat, 5-4. New Britain eventually won the back and forth affair, reaching the 8-7 final score.

Pitchers of Record: W: Brandon League (4-1) | L: Rob Rogers (2-2) | SV: Shawn Gilblair (16)

Player(s) of the Game: Jon Griffin (New Britain) – 1-4, HR, 4 RBI | Marc Krauss (Long Island) – 1-4, HR, 2 RBI

Next Game: Monday, August 28th, 4:05 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – New Britain Bees (20-27, 46-71) vs. Sugar Land Skeeters (22-26, 52-66)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: TBD | Sugar Land: TBD

Bees Buzz: Jon Griffin hit a grand slam in the bottom of the 4th inning of today’s game. It is New Britain’s first grand slam at home since Jon Jones hit one on June 17th, 2016 against Sugar Land. It is the second grand slam of the season, the other being hit on July 19th by Jamar Walton on the road, also against Long Island…The last time Jon Griffin had 4 or more RBI in a game was on September 17th of last season against Somerset…The 4 run deficit that the Bees overcame to get the win is their largest come from behind win this season…Jovan Rosa hit his league leading 37th double in the bottom of the 8th inning…Michael Crouse stole his league leading 37th base in the bottom of the 5th inning of the game…With 2 strikeouts in the game, Nate Roe has reached 200 strikeouts in his professional career…There was not a scoreless inning for both sides in today’s game until the 7th inning…The Bees are now 19-14 in one run games…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 258, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 281, including postseason.

ROSA NOTCHES 2 DOUBLES IN LOSS TO THE DUCKS

In 140 Characters or Less: Kyle Simon spins his 3rd consecutive complete game, 5th overall to lead the league, but Bees fall to Ducks 3-0 #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…: The first two Long Island batters were retired in the top of the 4th inning, and then 2 out lightning would strike. The Ducks hit 4 consecutive singles off of Kyle Simon to bring 2 runs home, breaking the scoreless impasse and giving them a 2-0 lead at the time. Those runs would prove to be all that they needed in securing the victory.

Pitchers of Record: W: John Brownell (9-3) | L: Kyle Simon (9-11) | SV: Amalio Diaz (13)

Player(s) of the Game: Elmer Reyes (Long Island) – 1-3, 2 RBI | Kyle Simon (New Britain) – 9 IP, CG, 7 H, 3 ER, 3 K | Jovan Rosa (New Britain) – 2-3, 2 2B

Bees Buzz: Kyle Simon has pitched his third consecutive complete game tonight. It is his third consecutive complete game pitched. He leads the league in complete games with 5…Tonight’s game was the first time the Bees were shut out in a game since August 8th against Sugar Land…Jovan Rosa hit his league leading 35th and 36th doubles in the bottom of the 1st inning and 8th inning of tonight’s game, respectively…Kyle Simon has pitched 7 or more innings in 4 of his last 5 starts…Of the 27 outs recorded in tonight’s game, 24 of them were not via the strikeout. The New Britain defense made 24 of the 27 outs without committing an error…Kyle Simon issued his first walk in the top of the 9th inning of tonight’s game, his first walk in 15 innings pitched…Tonight’s game was 11 minutes longer than New Britain’s shortest 9 inning game of the season (2:07 on July 20th against Somerset)…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 257, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 280, including postseason.

CROUSE TOTALS 2 HITS, 2 RBI IN WIN OVER LONG ISLAND

In 140 Characters or Less: Crouse gets 2 hits and drives in a pair, Gilblair picks up 15th save as Bees defeat Ducks by a 5-3 score #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…: The first two Bees hitters were retired in the bottom of the 6th inning, and then 2 consecutive hits followed. Jon Griffin would single and then Conor Bierfeldt would bring him all the way around with an RBI double to give the Bees a 4-0 lead at the time.

Pitchers of Record: W: Nick Greenwood (3-4) | L: Tyler Levine (3-1) | SV: Shawn Gilblair (15)

Player(s) of the Game: Michael Crouse (New Britain) – 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI | Ruben Gotay (Long Island) – 2-4, 2B, RBI

Next Game: Saturday, August 26th, 6:35 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – Long Island Ducks (29-19, 65-53) vs. New Britain Bees (20-26, 46-70)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: RHP Kyle Simon (9-10, 4.19) | Long Island: RHP John Brownell (8-3, 3.53)

Bees Buzz: The strikeout of Giovanny Alfonzo in the top of the 5th inning of tonight’s game was Nick Greenwood’s 500th strikeout of his professional career…Michael Crouse has recorded multiple hits in back to back games…Tonight’s game was the first time since July 18th, also against Long Island, that New Britain held their opponent scoreless until the 7th inning or later in a game that was not a shutout…Conor Bierfeldt had 1 hit and 1 RBI in tonight’s game. He is now 3 hits away from 400 hits in his career, as well as 3 RBI away from 300 RBI in his career…The Bees have scored in the 1st inning in 3 of their last 4 games…Tonight’s game was Tsuyoshi Fujiwara’s second multi-hit game in a Bees uniform, his other one coming on July 8th against Bridgeport when he recorded 3 hits…Michael Crouse had 2 RBI in tonight’s game to bring his team leading total to 18 multi-RBI games…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 256, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 279, including postseason.