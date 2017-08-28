Labor day closings

City Hall and the Bristol Transfer Station will be closed on Monday Sept. 4 in honor of Labor Day.

There will be no curbside collections on Monday, Sept. 4.

Rubbish, recycling and yard waste collection will be one day later than normal during the week of the Labor Day Holiday. Friday collections will be done on Saturday, Sept. 9.

City Hall and the Transfer Station will reopen for normal business hours on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Please remember to have all barrels at the curb by 6 a.m. on your collection day.

Download the Recycle Coach app to check your collection schedule and sign up for reminders!